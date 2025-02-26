MK Rothman: Sovereignty over Judea and Samaria ‘depends on us’

Israel is closer than ever to enacting sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, but “it depends on us, here in Israel,” according to MK Simcha Rothman.

Speaking to ILTV News on the sidelines of the B'Sheva Jerusalem Conference on Monday, Rothman said he believes former U.S. President Donald Trump would support sovereignty. However, he emphasized that the most Trump and his administration would do is to say, “you do whatever you want.”

“We have to make this loud and clear that we want sovereignty, that we are working towards sovereignty, and we are willing to do what it takes,” Rothman said.

He dismissed concerns that annexing the biblical heartland would trigger World War III or lead to significant sanctions against Israel. As precedent, he pointed to past fears that an international backlash would follow the U.S. Embassy’s move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem—yet no such crisis occurred. He also cited the U.S. recognition of the Golan Heights and the fact that Jews now pray openly on the Temple Mount, despite it contradicting the status quo.

“I think the world today understands who we are dealing with,” Rothman said. “People understand that Israel is fighting the good fight, and they want to join us.”

