Netanyahu speaks with Elon Musk on AI, smart transportation during US trip

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a conference call on Sunday from Florida with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Transportation Minister Miri Regev and National AI Directorate head Erez Eskel, the Prime Minister’s Office said Monday.
According to the statement, Musk accepted an invitation from Netanyahu and Regev to participate in a Smart Transportation Conference scheduled to take place in Israel in March.
The call also addressed ongoing cooperation with Tesla and efforts to advance legislation related to autonomous vehicles.
In addition, Netanyahu and Musk discussed the development of artificial intelligence technologies in Israel. Netanyahu said Israel aims to accelerate progress in the field and position itself as a global leader in AI, similar to its past advances in cyber and other technologies.