Netanyahu blames Jordan for border crossing attack at tense Cabinet meeting

Speaking after a tense Security Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu demanded stricter measures, saying, “From now on, I require all drivers to undergo rigorous checks, including magnetometers. It was Jordan’s responsibility to thwart the attack, and they didn’t. We will.”

The accusation came amid a heated cabinet clash that derailed discussions on allowing Red Cross visits to Fatah prisoners in Israeli jails.

The Cabinet meeting descended into a shouting match between National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir . Ben-Gvir, opposing the Red Cross proposal, accused Hanegbi of bypassing cabinet approval, yelling, “You’re just an advisor.”

Hanegbi retorted sarcastically, “I’ve dealt with 200 like you,” prompting Ben-Gvir to snap, “Don’t mess with me. I saw what you did as police minister. Act like an advisor and stay out of prison service matters.”

The exchange escalated as Hanegbi mocked, “Clearly, you’re the most outstanding minister,” while Ben-Gvir boasted, “I’ve completely transformed the prison service, something you wouldn’t do in 30 years.” Ministers present described the scene as “a horrific spectacle,” noting Ben-Gvir’s aggressive tone and Hanegbi’s uncharacteristic outburst.

Netanyahu removed the Red Cross visits from the agenda, realizing Ben-Gvir’s opposition left no majority to pass it. As the meeting stretched past midnight, only five ministers remained, including Settlements Minister Orit Strok, who was set to speak last.

Ben-Gvir demanded to speak, but Hanegbi, leading in Netanyahu’s absence, said the speaker list was closed. The argument intensified, with Cabinet Secretariat Yossi Fuchs accusing Ben-Gvir of leaking details, to which he replied, “You’re teaching me about leaks? You leak IDF information every day, and the army does the same against you.”