New footage shows couple tackle and briefly disarm Bondi Beach terrorist before being killed

Newly released footage from Sydney shows a couple fighting one of the terrorists with their bare hands during the deadly Hanukkah terror attack, briefly managing to seize his weapon before both were shot and killed. Israeli officials say the video highlights extraordinary civilian bravery and has intensified fears of copycat attacks worldwide.
Israel is concerned about imitation attacks following the massacre in Sydney, in which 15 people were killed during a Hanukkah event. Israeli security officials have issued alerts to multiple intelligence agencies worldwide, warning of potential terrorist attacks against Jewish targets and urging international authorities to take preventive measures.
The new footage, broadcast by Australia’s public broadcaster ABC, shows the couple confronting one of the terrorists without weapons. They are seen struggling with him and briefly disarming him. According to the Daily Mail, the terrorist later regained control and continued his killing spree. The couple were among those murdered in the terror attack.
Israeli officials say the footage reveals acts of heroism by civilians who confronted the terrorists well before security forces arrived at the scene.
The primary concern in Israel is the threat to sites in Europe and to upcoming New Year celebrations, now less than two weeks away. Officials warned of an unprecedented range of threats, including concerns that Iran may seek revenge following the recent 12 day war, as well as fears that Hezbollah could retaliate for the killing of its military chief Ali Tabatabai.
Warnings were also issued regarding Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives abroad, who may attempt attacks against Israeli or Jewish targets overseas.
The Mossad has thwarted several attacks in recent weeks, but frustration is growing after Australian intelligence services failed to prevent the mass shooting, despite prior warnings. One of the terrorists involved in the Sydney attack had been under surveillance. Israel is now cooperating with Australian authorities in the investigation, as assessments increasingly indicate that Iran was not involved.