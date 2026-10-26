German tourists arrested over Israeli prison photos freed; judge: ‘Israel's public diplomacy is not at its best’

The Haifa Magistrate's Court on Monday ordered the immediate release, without bail, of two German tourists arrested overnight Saturday on suspicion of espionage after photographing the exterior of Damon Prison on Mount Carmel, where security prisoners are held.

The Haifa Magistrate's Court on Monday ordered the immediate release, without bail, of two German tourists arrested overnight Saturday on suspicion of espionage after photographing the exterior of Damon Prison on Mount Carmel, where security prisoners are held.

The Haifa Magistrate's Court on Monday ordered the immediate release, without bail, of two German tourists arrested overnight Saturday on suspicion of espionage after photographing the exterior of Damon Prison on Mount Carmel, where security prisoners are held.

Judge Orit Kantor said she could find no provision in Israeli law prohibiting photography of a prison from outside its grounds and wrote: "I found no evidence whatsoever supporting the suspicion."

Judge Orit Kantor said she could find no provision in Israeli law prohibiting photography of a prison from outside its grounds and wrote: "I found no evidence whatsoever supporting the suspicion."

Judge Orit Kantor said she could find no provision in Israeli law prohibiting photography of a prison from outside its grounds and wrote: "I found no evidence whatsoever supporting the suspicion."