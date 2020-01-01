North Korea's Kim touts strategic weapon amid stall in talks

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un warned of unspecified "shocking" action and that his country will soon reveal a new "strategic weapon" to the world as it bolsters its nuclear deterrent in face of "gangster-like" U.S. pressure.
Kim also said North Korea was no longer obligated to maintain a self-imposed suspension on the testing of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles, which President Donald Trump has touted as a major diplomatic accomplishment.
First published: 11:25 , 01.01.20