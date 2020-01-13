Ex-soldier admits contract killing of Slovak journalist

A former soldier told a court on Monday he had been hired to kill Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak - a reporter known for his corruption investigations whose murder triggered anti-graft protests that brought down the prime minister.

Miroslav Marcek said he shot dead 27-year-old Kuciak and the reporter's fiancee Martina Kusnirova in their house outside Bratislava in February 2018.

Marcek, 37, said his cousin - co-defendant Tomas Szabo - had approached him with an offer to do the contract killing and drove him to the house.