Domodedovo Airport

Dozens of Israelis detained at Moscow airport, passports confiscated

Passengers were taken aside to a pre-prepared area, with Russian security personnel performing a slow questioning process

Itamar Eichner |
Updated: 12.18.19 , 13:28
More than 40 Israeli civilians who landed on an El Al flight at Moscow's Domodedovo Airport on Wednesday were detained and had their passports confiscated.
    • Most Israeli passengers on the flight, including children, were taken aside to a pre-prepared area, with Russian security personnel performing a slow questioning process for everyone.
    All passengers were released after two hours of questioning and fingerprinting.
    Domodedovo AirportDomodedovo Airport
    (Photo: Getbybus )
    This incident follows the arrest and imprisonment of 26-year-old Israeli Naama Issachar by Russian authorities for drug possession during a contact flight from India to Israel earlier this year.
    Issachar's family claim that her seven-year jail sentence for possessing a small amount of cannabis was part of an effort by Moscow to press Israel into preventing the extradition a Russian hacker to the United States.

    First published: 11:40 , 12.18.19
