Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
15C
עבד אל פתח אל בורהאן וראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sudanese Chairman of the Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan
Photo: AFP
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok

Israel sends delegation to Sudan to firm up ties

According to Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen, initial meetings in Khartoum will be small and focus on security matters in preparation for larger talks on possible economic cooperation in near future

Reuters |
Published: 11.23.20 , 15:49
Israel sent a first delegation to Sudan on Monday after the countries announced a U.S.-brokered agreement on Oct. 23 to take steps towards establishing ties, Army Radio reported.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • Israeli and Sudanese officials had no immediate comment.
    ראש ממשלת סודן עבדאללה חמדוכראש ממשלת סודן עבדאללה חמדוכ
    Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok
    (Photo: AFP)
    Speaking last week, Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen said the initial delegation to Sudan would be small and tasked with security matters. A larger delegation would follow to address possible economic cooperation with Khartoum, he told Ynet TV.
    Sudan followed the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in becoming the third Arab government to engage Israel with the encouragement of Washington, which sees such contacts as helping to isolate Iran and sidestep stalled Palestinian statehood talks.
    But the military and civilian echelons of the transitional Sudanese government have been divided over how fast and how far to go towards normalizing relations with Israel.
    אלי כהן באולפן ynetאלי כהן באולפן ynet
    Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen
    (Photo: Shaul Golan)
    On Monday, Education Minister Yoav Gallant confirmed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had visited Saudi Arabia for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a possibly related breakthrough.
    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen were also reportedly part of the meeting.
    Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi were kept in the dark about the flight.

    Talkbacks for this article 0