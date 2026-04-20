Bear suit insurance scam: California trio stages fake attacks on luxury cars, sentenced to jail

Three people in California have been sentenced for an unusual insurance fraud scheme in which they staged fake attacks on luxury cars by having a person dress in a bear costume. The scam, known as "Operation Bear Claw," involved submitting fraudulent claims for nearly $142,000.

The individuals—Alfiya Zuckerman, 39, Ruben Tamrazian, 26, and Vahe Muradkhanyan, 32—pleaded no contest to felony insurance fraud. They were each sentenced to 180 days in jail, followed by two years of supervised probation. Zuckerman and Tamrazian were also ordered to pay over $52,000 in restitution, while Muradkhanyan’s restitution amount is still pending.

1 View gallery ( Photo: California Department of Insurance/ AP )

The fraudsters filed a claim in January 2024, alleging that a bear had damaged a 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost, with similar claims for two Mercedes vehicles. The evidence provided included video footage showing a figure rummaging through the car. However, California Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists reviewed the footage and determined that the figure was a human in a bear suit, not a real bear.

The California Department of Insurance launched an investigation, executing a search warrant that led to the discovery of the bear costume in one of the suspects' homes. The fraudsters' attempt to deceive insurers quickly unraveled, and they now face significant legal consequences.