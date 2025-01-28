Russian delegation in first Syria visit since Assad fall, TASS reports

The purpose of the visit according to officials is to ensure Russia would retain its naval and air bases in Latakiya and Tartus ; Deputy Russian foreign minister Bogdanov and Kremlin special Syria envoy Lavretiev to meet with new leadership 

A Russian delegation has arrived in Damascus for the first time since Moscow's ally President Bashar al-Assad was toppled, Russia's TASS state news agency reported on Tuesday, as Russia tries to secure the future of its military bases in Syria.
The delegation, which is expected to hold talks with Syria's new rulers, includes Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Alexander Lavrentiev, the Kremlin's special envoy for Syria, TASS said.
Bashar Assad, Syria rebels, Vladimir Putin
(Photo: Ghaith Alsayed / AP, Reuters, AFP)
New Syrian ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa
(Photo: Khalil Ashawi / Reuters)
Two Syrian sources told Reuters earlier on Tuesday that talks between the delegation and Syria's leadership were expected to take place in Damascus this week.
Russia, which granted Assad refuge and helped him militarily against rebel forces for years before his downfall, is hoping to retain its bases in Syria including a naval facility in Tartous and the Hmeimim air base near the port city of Latakia.
Syrian warships at their Tartus base in Syria
(Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP)
The Tartous facility is Russia's only Mediterranean repair and replenishment hub, and Moscow has used Syria as a staging post to fly its military contractors in and out of Africa.
