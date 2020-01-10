White House considering dramatic expansion of travel ban

The White House is considering dramatically expanding its much-litigated travel ban to additional countries, according to six people familiar with the deliberations.
A document outlining the plans -- timed to coincide with the third anniversary of Donald Trump's January 2017 executive order -- has been circulating the White House.
But the countries that would be affected are blacked out, according to two of the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the measure has yet to be finalized.
First published: 23:45 , 01.10.20