UK, France foreign minister to meet officials, 'prevent war'

The foreign ministers of the United Kingdom and France are expected to arrive in Israel on Friday for a brief visit and will meet with their Israeli counterpart, Foreign Minister Israel Katz. The visit is part of their attempts to calm the escalating tensions in the Middle East and efforts to promote the hostage release deal.
Katz will hold a trilateral meeting with his British counterpart, David Lammy, and his French counterpart, Stephane Sejourne.
The Foreign Minister will discuss the need to promote severe economic sanctions against Iran on the issues of nuclear weapons, missiles, and drones and to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization." the Foreign Ministry said. According to Sky News, "This is an attempt to prevent a full-scale war in the Middle East."
The two ministers’ visit comes after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed his trip to the region. A senior official in U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration was set to arrive in Israel on Friday, while a crucial summit is convening in Doha, Qatar in an attempt to reach a cease-fire and a hostage deal between Israel and Gazan terror group Hamas.