IDF eliminates terrorist who killed 3 near Hebron, who was part of PA presidential guard

The IDF located and eliminated on Sunday the Palestinian terrorist responsible for the West Bank drive-by shooting attack in which three police officers were killed .

IDF and Shin Bet forces surrounded the house where the suspect was hiding, and the terrorist was eliminated with an anti-tank missile fired by the elite Duvdevan unit; an M-16 rifle was found near his body.

2 View gallery The building in which Muhammad Mahmoud Al-Asouda was hiding

The terrorist has been identified as Muhammad Mahmoud Al-Asouda, who was dismissed from the Palestinian Authority Presidential Guard under Mahmoud Abbas nine years ago. According to Israeli sources, he had no ties to Palestinian Authority security forces since then.

After carrying out the terror attack, Al-Asouda reportedly went to the PA National Security headquarters in Hebron, seeking to surrender and request protection but was turned away.

2 View gallery First Sergeant Roni Shakuri, Command Sergeant Major Hadas Branch and Chief Inspector Arik Ben Eliyahu ( Photo: Israel Police )

The terrorist likely fired from a passing vehicle before abandoning it and fleeing. Shortly before the operation, the IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi concluded a situational assessment and initial debriefing at the terror attack site with commanders in the field. Central Command is conducting ongoing assessments to determine the extent and nature of reinforcements needed in the West Bank region.