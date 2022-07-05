Lapid says the world must act to protect against Iran

Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday that Iran is in violation of the nuclear deal.

Speaking after the two leaders met, Lapid said Israel and France were not only friends, they were strategic partners.

3 View gallery Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Paris on Tuesday ( Photo: Reuters )

The prime minister said that France is one of the main world powers negotiating with Iran on a return to the nuclear deal and although the two countries may disagree about the content of the agreement they are not in disagreement about the facts.

" Iran is violating the agreement and continues to develop its program. Iran is hiding information from the world, It is enriching uranium beyond the it is allowed to and it has removed cameras from its nuclear sites. Given all this, the world must respond," he said.

Lapid turned to Macron and reminded him that he was the first among leaders to say that a better deal with Iran, one that would have no time limitations, was needed in order to prevent Iran from becoming a threshold nuclear state.

"You were right then, and you are even more right today, Lapid said. "The current situation cannot continue as it is. It will lead to a nuclear arms race in the Middle East, which would threaten world peace. We must all work together to stop that from happening," he said.

3 View gallery Iranian uranium enrichment centrifuges at Natanz nuclear site ( Photo: AFP )

"Any place where terrorism is found, Iran is never far away," he said as he detailed the disruption by Turkey of an Iranian plot to abduct and kill Israelis.

Lapid then spoke of the launch of Iranian made UAVs at the Karish oil field on Saturday, by the Hezbollah Islamist group, which the prime minister said is a terrorist organization, that threatens Lebanon's stability, violates Lebanon's sovereignty and threatens escalation with Israel.

"Hezbollah has more than 100,000 rockets in Lebanon aimed at Israel," Lapid said. "Israel will not sit back and do nothing, given these repeated attacks.

3 View gallery Emmanuel Macron and Yair Lapid on Tuesday ( Photo: AP )

Lapid thanked the president, who he called "my friend," for his hospitality.











