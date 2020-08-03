708 new coronavirus patients diagnosed since Sunday

On Sunday, 708 new verified coronavirus patients were diagnosed in Israel, this is according to a report published by the Corona National Information and Knowledge Center.
According to the report's authors, only 9,494 virus tests were conducted on Sunday, meaning the infection rate throughout the country is likely higher then reported.
The number of active patients in the country currently stands at 24,977 patients, while the rate of positive tests diagnosed stands at 7.5%.
There are currently 344 patients in critical condition. While the number of virus related fatalities stands at 536.