Israelis lack protection from missile attacks

At least a quarter of Israelis do not have bomb shelters to run to in the event of a missile attack. Jewish National Fund-USA is currently installing new shelters to help address the issue as the Iran-Israel war continues.

“We are providing more bomb shelters,” said JNF-USA CEO Russell Robinson.

This includes constructing 800 safe rooms for people in the north who did not have them in their homes. These are in addition to the safe rooms and shelters JNF has already been providing since October 7.

“We have to speed it up. We have to get more opportunities. We're working together with the government, but it has to happen in the north and the south,” Robinson said.

He added that children are now sleeping and attending school in bomb shelters because of the situation.

In addition to these shelters, Robinson said that JNF-USA is erecting 15 special shelters for the fire department, rescue, medical, and security services. These will serve as emergency response centers, placing the entire security system—fire trucks, ambulances, medical services—all protected in one building.

Learn more by watching the full interview, which begins at around 30 minutes.