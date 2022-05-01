Herzog speaks to PA’s Abbas for first time since outset of tensions

President Isaac Herzog Sunday night spoke with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas for the first time since the outset of the recent escalation in tension between Israelis and Palestinians.

In their conversation, the Israeli leader wished Abbas a good upcoming Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and wished for peace and stability in the region.

Herzog also spoke with Dubai Crown Prince and United Arab Emirates de-facto ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on the occasion of the holiday.

These are the first top-level talks between the parties since the outbreak of riots on the Temple Mount, which drew condemnation of Israel by both countries. Herzog wished for peace and stability in the region and is expected to speak with other leaders as well in the coming days.

A number of Arab countries condemned Israel following police crackdowns on repeated unrest at the Jerusalem landmark. Among the countries that condemned Israel were also some that have recently moved to further strengthen relations with Jerusalem, such as the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco.

Bahrain's foreign ministry then condemned Israeli police for what they deemed a "storming" of the Islamic shrine and called on Israeli authorities to "stop any provocative measures that would fuel violence, religious hatred, extremism and instability."

The UAE has issued a similar condemnation.