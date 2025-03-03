At least 4 hurt in suspected Haifa terror attack

Initial reports say terrorists opened fire and stabbed pedestrians at the city's main bus station 

At least four people were hurt in a suspected terror attack in Haifa on Monday. According to initial reports, terrorists opened fire and stabbed pedestrians at the entrance to a city mall.
1 View gallery
זירת הפיגוע זירת הפיגוע
Scene of suspected terror attack in Haifa
(Photo: Hatzala)
Israeli media outlets reported that two terrorists were shot dead at the scene.
Some of the injured were said to be in serious condition.
The attack took place in the busy morning hours. Police asked that people avoid nearing the area to allow emergency teams and the security forces to respond to the events.
This is a breaking story
