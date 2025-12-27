Why this Syrian-born activist says Israel is fighting for civilization

Syrian-born activist Rawan Osman believes she was born to defend the State of Israel. A German citizen who travels the world speaking about what is wrong with Islamic society and what is right about Israel, she lives under constant threat.

But Osman, speaking on the ILTV Podcast , said, “I am fearless.”

Although she does take security measures based on the recommendations of a criminal investigator assigned to her case in Germany, Osman said she has made “compromises and sacrifices” to continue her work.

“The only moment that I felt was really tough was missing my son's graduation from high school, but I did not want anyone to associate me with him for his own safety,” she told ILTV. “Other than that, I do not think that I'm suffering. I'm really happy with what I'm doing. I do see it as a moral obligation, as a responsibility.”

Osman stressed that she is not exposing Islamist extremist lies for Israel alone. She said she is doing it for the future of her children and grandchildren.

“When my son asked me for the first time, ‘Why are you doing this? Why are you going to a war zone? We are a tiny family and I cannot lose you,’ I said, I'm not doing it to you. I'm doing it for you. I'm doing it for myself. I'm doing it for my granddaughters, because I will not live in a world where Hamas can get away with what they've done on October 7, or in a world where someone, even in Europe, might dictate what my granddaughter says or wears.”

Osman has more than 125,000 followers on Instagram and over 130,000 on X. She said that level of support reassures her that she is doing something right. Her goal, she explained, is to inspire a younger generation of Arabs while delivering a clear message.

“Our enemy is not Israel. Israel is not responsible for the corruption, for the crime, for the pollution, for domestic violence, and for all the decay in most of the Arab and Muslim worlds,” she said.

Still, she acknowledged that life on social media comes at a steep price.

“Being on social media is like being exposed naked all the time,” Osman said.

She explained that critics attack not only her message, but also her appearance, background, and even her personal hygiene.

“Social media is paradise for maniacs and for psychos,” she told ILTV. “You have to be very tough to do that. The cost is I have no personal life, and this is nonstop, and it won't stop no matter what happens.”

Osman warned that many people, including Jews, fail to grasp the significance of October 7. She said the massacre was meant to ignite a final war against Israel and its allies. While extremists may sometimes appear foolish, she cautioned against underestimating them.

“They come across as buffoons,” she said, “but they are very smart and patient.”

Turning to Syria, Osman was deeply skeptical of Western engagement with the country’s new president, Ahmed al-Sharaa. She said the West, including the Trump administration, may not fully understand Islamism or the figures they are dealing with.

“Jihadists are invested in the afterlife, not in this material world,” Osman explained. “So no matter what you give them, they are devoted to their cause, to spreading Islam.”

While she believes the United States could pressure Syria into a limited security agreement with Israel, Osman strongly opposed normalization with al-Sharaa’s government.

“I do not want to see normalization between al-Sharaa’s government and Israel,” she cautioned. “They say that they are an interim government. Once the government is changed, once you have moderates who are running the country, then yes, of course, Israel needs normal ties with Syria.”

Osman said she initially believed al-Sharaa had the potential to neutralize jihadist forces, not necessarily through violence, but by modeling a new path forward for Syria after years of war under the Assad regime. In her view, he failed to do so, even as Washington welcomed him diplomatically.

“It’s very disappointing,” Osman said. “Why would he be received in New York and in Washington without the Americans demanding concessions, such as releasing female hostages, at least, be it Alawites or Druze?”

She added that al-Sharaa appeared emboldened by his Western reception and began making demands, including calls for the return of the Golan Heights. Osman dismissed the idea outright.

“The Heights were strategically used repeatedly to attack Israel,” she noted.

For Osman, the broader threat is clear.

“Jihadism is bad news for all of us, and I stand with Israel, unapologetically,” she said.

Osman also revealed that she is currently undergoing a conversion process, which she said was entirely her own decision. She added that a DNA test confirmed Jewish ancestry, strengthening her sense of mission.

She said her message to Israel and the Jewish people is one of resilience.

“People like me come as a reminder to tell you we got this. We're fine,” Osman said. “This is gonna last a long time. We have those among us who are strong enough to help those who need a break. We're fighting again for the future of our children. What is the world you want for generations to come? You have to understand that this war is against Western civilization.”

Osman makes no apologies for her realism.

“Mathematically speaking, we are doomed,” she admitted. “We are dramatically outnumbered. However, the Jewish people are still here in spite of everything that happened, and they will be here. They will stay here in order to be a light unto nations.”

Watch the full conversation: