'Israel strikes may open door to regime change in Iran'

Regime change in Iran is feasible given the extent of attacks Israel is carrying out on the country, according to Prof. Uzi Rabi, a senior researcher and head of the Program for Regional Cooperation at the Moshe Dayan Center.
He told ILTV that while Israel has not declared regime change as a formal objective of its operations, its actual goal has been to target Iran’s nuclear capabilities. However, “Israel has inflicted a real blow on the Iranian regime. It facilitates a reality where regime change is feasible.”
