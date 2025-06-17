'Israel strikes may open door to regime change in Iran'

Israel has not declared regime change as a formal objective of its operations

Lidar Grave-Lazi|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Iran
ILTV
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Regime change in Iran is feasible given the extent of attacks Israel is carrying out on the country, according to Prof. Uzi Rabi, a senior researcher and head of the Program for Regional Cooperation at the Moshe Dayan Center.
He told ILTV that while Israel has not declared regime change as a formal objective of its operations, its actual goal has been to target Iran’s nuclear capabilities. However, “Israel has inflicted a real blow on the Iranian regime. It facilitates a reality where regime change is feasible.”
Watch the full interview:
US ROLE IN WAR
(ILTV )
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""