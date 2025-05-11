Putin proposes direct negotiations with Ukraine: 'Can meet in Istanbul Thursday'

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the ongoing ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine overnight between Saturday and Sunday, proposing direct talks in Turkey later this week. "We offer the Kyiv authorities to resume negotiations already on Thursday, in Istanbul," Putin said from the Kremlin.

Speaking to reporters at the Kremlin, Putin claimed it was Kyiv—not Moscow—that broke off negotiations in 2022. "We are proposing that Kyiv resume direct negotiations without any preconditions," he said.

“We have initiated ceasefires several times, and Kyiv has violated them. We previously signaled our willingness to extend the current agreement, but Ukraine did not respond,” Putin said, adding: “We have never rejected dialogue with Ukraine, and we are offering to resume it now. We are seeking serious negotiations—Ukraine must decide.”

"Our proposal, as they say, is on the table," Putin continued. "The decision is now up to the Ukrainian authorities and their curators, who are guided, it seems, by their personal political ambitions, and not by the interests of their peoples."

"The goal of these talks is to address the root causes of the conflict and establish long-lasting peace.”

Just hours after Putin’s remarks, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Russia had launched a drone attack on the city. Air defense systems were responding to the threat, he said.

Putin’s comments came at the end of a three-day cease-fire announced in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany. He accused Ukraine of attempting five border attacks during the truce and of trying to intimidate leaders attending the Moscow celebrations.

Meanwhile, following a meeting in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, leaders of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland called for an unconditional 30-day cease-fire starting Monday. In an official statement on social media, Zelensky wrote: “They agreed that an unconditional cease-fire, by definition, cannot be limited. If Russia sets conditions, it can only be viewed as an attempt to prolong the war and undermine diplomatic efforts.”

According to the statement, the leaders emphasized that the cease-fire framework is backed by the United States and “requires effective monitoring, which can be successfully implemented in close coordination with Washington.” Zelensky added: “They agreed that if Russia refuses a full and unconditional cease-fire, tougher sanctions must be imposed on its banking and energy sectors—targeting fossil fuels, oil, and its shadow navy.”

The leaders also agreed to adopt a powerful European Union sanctions package coordinated with measures from the UK, Norway and the United States, and to continue working toward the effective use of frozen Russian assets—an issue to be discussed at the upcoming G7 summit.

Iran reportedly preparing to send ballistic missile launchers to Russia

In a related development, Iran is reportedly preparing to send short-range ballistic missile launchers to Russia, according to two Western security sources and one regional official who spoke with Reuters. The systems are intended to enhance Moscow’s military pressure on Ukraine. U.S. officials have said that Iran has already delivered Fath-360 missiles to Russia, though not the launchers. Tehran has denied the reports, calling them “completely absurd.”

While Putin did not address the missile launcher deal directly, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov commented that “there are many contradictory statements coming out of Europe, usually provocative in nature and not aimed at restoring relations.” He added that Putin “has repeatedly said he is open to dialogue with all leaders—if they are willing themselves.” Peskov said the Kremlin would “consider” the proposal for a new cease-fire, but warned that “pressuring Moscow is pointless. This is a new development, and we need to think it through.”

In a separate interview with ABC News, Peskov stated that for such a cease-fire to take effect, Western military aid to Kyiv would need to stop, “otherwise, it provides Ukraine with a tactical advantage.” Russia believes it currently holds the upper hand on the battlefield and fears that a month-long truce could give Ukrainian forces time to regroup.