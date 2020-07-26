Tropical Storm Hanna threatens flash floods on COVID-hit Texas coast

Hurricane Hanna's winds lashed the south Texas coast early Sunday, knocking out power to thousands before it was downgraded to a tropical storm that still threatened flash flooding in the area already badly hit by COVID-19 infections.
Hanna came ashore on Padre Island on Saturday afternoon as a Category 1 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, and later made a second landfall in Kenedy County, Texas.
More than 283,104 homes and businesses were without electricity by mid-morning Sunday, according to poweroutage.us.