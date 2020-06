Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Hezi Levi said on Monday the ministry might recommend the public avoid meeting their elderly relatives over the continued increase in the coronavirus cases.

“If we see further increase in infection, a ban on encounters with grandparents is on the table,” he told Ynet.

