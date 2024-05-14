Hamas planned to operate Turkey base to harm Israelis, report says

UK-based news outlet The Times reported Tuesday that documents found in the home of a senior Hamas official in Gaza indicate the terrorist organization planned to establish a secret base in Turkey – and to use it to carry out attacks against Israeli targets in the region, prior to the outset of the war after October 7.
According to the Times, the document detailed how Hamas planned to establish terror cells in Turkey and other NATO member states. It’s unclear whether those cells were fully established in Turkey before October 7. The British newspaper report added the IDF claims that a document titled "Establishing a Base in Turkey" was found in the home of Hamza Abu Shanab, who was reportedly the head of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's office, according to the outlet.
According to Hamas' document, the terrorist organization needs "to act with a greater effort to create military centers that will form the basis for special operations that can strengthen the resistance on a military, diplomatic and moral level" The document found in Abu Shanab’s home outlined a three-year plan that included "establishing many military cells and safe houses in many countries."
According to the document, possible assassination targets were "officers and commanders of the Mossad," as well as "influential Israeli citizens." Additionally, the document specified plans to “sabotage of Israeli naval vessels," and to carry out kidnappings.
During the war in Gaza, diplomatic relations between Turkey and Israel deteriorated, in light of Ankara's alignment with Hamas and the sharp condemnations by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Times wrote that despite his support for Hamas, Erdogan opposes a scenario in which Turkey becomes a stronghold for the terrorist group.