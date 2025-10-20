Vance arriving in Israel on Tuesday amid tight security and road closures

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance will arrive in Israel on Tuesday, where he will be officially received at noon at Ben Gurion Airport by Israeli Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Yariv Levin. During his visit, Vance will meet with President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, families of hostages, and recently released hostages.

The primary purpose of the visit is to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and transition to its second phase. Vance’s arrival—the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit since the deal—underscores the Trump administration’s commitment to maintaining the fragile truce. He is also expected to visit the Western Wall and hold a joint press conference with Netanyahu.

2 View gallery U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, left, will arrive in Israel ( Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/ AP )

U.S. officials stated that a visit by Vance to a humanitarian center in Gaza had been considered but was ultimately scrapped for now. However, he may visit the U.S. command post in Israel, where 200 American soldiers are stationed to monitor the agreement’s implementation. Vance is scheduled to leave Israel on Thursday.

Israeli officials described this as Vance’s first trip to Israel in his current role, noting his deep involvement in foreign policy. “He participated in discussions on Iran and other pressing issues, so it’s only natural he would come here and engage directly. His arrival sends a strong message that the U.S. is fully engaged in this effort,” an official said.

The Israeli security cabinet is expected to convene this week for the first time since the hostage deal and the Trump ceasefire plan were approved. An Israeli official emphasized: “The Americans are backing us in light of Hamas’ violations. There’s mutual understanding about maintaining the ceasefire and a commitment to its continuation.”





2 View gallery US Vice President JD Vance greets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in June ( Photo: GPO )

Major traffic disruptions expected

The Israel Police announced that extensive traffic disruptions and road closures are expected throughout Vance’s visit, especially in Jerusalem and on routes to the capital. Hundreds of police officers, Border Police, and volunteers will be deployed from Tuesday morning to ensure security, maintain public order and manage traffic.

In addition to field deployments, command centers and police hotlines will operate at heightened capacity to ensure effective coordination.

Planned Road Closures on Tuesday:

Starting at 09:00 a.m., Route 1 southbound will be closed.

Daniel Interchange (entry to Route 6 southbound) will be closed through Kiryat Gat Interchange and Route 35 westbound to the industrial zone entrance.

From midday, Route 35 from Azkor/Intel Junction eastbound and the northbound ramp from Kiryat Gat Interchange to Route 6 will be closed through Daniel Interchange.

Additional Closures:

Daniel Interchange (Route 1 westbound) through Route 20 northbound to HaShalom Interchange in Tel Aviv.

HaShalom Interchange and surrounding streets including Azrieli Junction and Kaplan Street will be closed.

In the afternoon, Kaplan Street, Azrieli Junction, HaShalom Interchange, and Route 20 southbound through Route 1 eastbound to Givat Shaul will be blocked.

No Road Closures Expected on Wednesday

Thursday Closures:

On Thursday morning, Route 1 westbound will be closed from Givat Shaul to Ben Gurion Airport.

In Jerusalem, the following streets will be closed: Gaza, Ramban, HaNasi, Agron, Jabotinsky, David HaMelech, and roads around the Old City.