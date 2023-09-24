Lavrov compares Golan Heights to Donbas region of Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday, slammed what he called American double standards comparing the Russian control of the Eastern Ukraine region of Donbas to the Statement of the U.S. State Department on the importance of the Golan Heights, captured from Syrian in the 1967 Six Day War, to Israel's security.

The ambassador said UN resolutions including those respecting the sovereignty of member states must be complied with. She then briefed the press that the Biden administration's position on the Golan Heights remained unchanged after then-president Donald Trump recognized Israel's sovereignty over the region in 2019.

