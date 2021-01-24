U.S. will work with Israel to build on regional normalization agreements, Biden national security adviser says

The Biden administration will work closely with Israel on regional security issues and to build on the country's regional normalization agreements, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told his Israeli counterpart, according to a statement on Sunday.

