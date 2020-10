The Health Ministry said Saturday that 28 coronavirus patients have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 1,914.

The ministry said that on Friday 2,925 people tested positive for COVID-19 after 37,308 tests had been conducted, bringing the contagion rate to 7.7%.

