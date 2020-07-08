Iran says it will bolster Syria's air defense capabilities

Iran will bolster Syria's air defense capabilities to protect it from foreign attacks, a top Iranian official announced Wednesday.
The announcement was made by Iran's Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Iran's chief of staff, who arrived in Syria with an official visit to sign an agreement with Syrian Defense Minister Ali Abdullah Ayyoub.
He also lashed out at the U.S. over slapping of new sanctions on Syria under the Caesar Act, dubbed so in the honor of a photographer who smuggled thousands of pictures documenting torture in regime's prions out of the country.