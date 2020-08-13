Egypt's Sisi welcomes UAE-Israel deal and halt to annexation

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi welcomed on Thursday an agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel on normalizing ties that includes an Israeli agreement to halt further annexation of Palestinian lands.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi welcomed on Thursday an agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel on normalizing ties that includes an Israeli agreement to halt further annexation of Palestinian lands.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi welcomed on Thursday an agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel on normalizing ties that includes an Israeli agreement to halt further annexation of Palestinian lands.