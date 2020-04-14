Austria reopens thousands of shops in first loosening of coronavirus lockdown

Austria allowed thousands of shops to reopen on Tuesday, becoming one of the first countries in Europe to loosen its lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Austria allowed thousands of shops to reopen on Tuesday, becoming one of the first countries in Europe to loosen its lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Austria allowed thousands of shops to reopen on Tuesday, becoming one of the first countries in Europe to loosen its lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Austria acted early in its outbreak to close schools, bars, theatres, restaurants, non-essential shops and other gathering places roughly four weeks ago. It has told the public to stay home and work from there if possible.

Austria acted early in its outbreak to close schools, bars, theatres, restaurants, non-essential shops and other gathering places roughly four weeks ago. It has told the public to stay home and work from there if possible.

Austria acted early in its outbreak to close schools, bars, theatres, restaurants, non-essential shops and other gathering places roughly four weeks ago. It has told the public to stay home and work from there if possible.