Top U.S. Haredi rabbi endorses Trump

Rabbi Shmuel Kamenetsky, one of the top leaders in the U.S. Orthodox community, endorsed President Donald Trump for re-election, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported.
The rabbi voiced his support for the president in an interview with Mishpacha, a weekly magazine aimed at the Orthodox reader.
The 95-year-old rabbi told the magazine that Trump has done "a good job" and pointed at the "anarchy" and anti-religious sentiments in the U.S. as the reasons to vote for the Republican candidate in the 2020 White House elections.