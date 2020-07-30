Top U.S. Haredi rabbi endorses Trump

Rabbi Shmuel Kamenetsky, one of the top leaders in the U.S. Orthodox community, endorsed President Donald Trump for re-election, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported.

The rabbi voiced his support for the president in an interview with Mishpacha, a weekly magazine aimed at the Orthodox reader.

