Edelstein says illegally-opened schools will be fined, license revoked

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said Sunday, schools that have reopened in violation of government orders, will be "heavily fined" and their licenses will be revoked.
The comments came after hundreds of ultra-Orthodox seminaries and educational institutions for all age groups opened their doors on Sunday morning in violation of restrictions imposed by the government in an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
Speaking during a press briefing, where he was joined by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the health minister said that educational institutions that reopen in violation of health directives, "shouldn't complain later that the country is mistreating them".
"There is no permission to open any educational institution for children above the age of six," he said. "Anyone who does so will be subject to heavy fines, perhaps even the termination of their license and the denial of state budgets," Edelstein added.
"I call on all parents: do not send your children to educational institutions that operate in violation of the law ... This should be clear to everyone."
Edelstein added that if reopening of kindergartens and preschools will lead to another spike in COVID-19 cases, the government might reverse the decision.
"The lockdown and closure of certain institutions are not a punishment, but a medical treatment for the benefit of all citizens. If we are careful and adhere to the basic rules, such as masks and social distance, we can enter the winter period with reasonable infection rates," he said.
"I assure the citizens of Israel that there will be no compromises on the issue of maintaining public health."