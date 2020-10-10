Oct. 15 U.S. presidential debate officially canceled after Trump balked

The planned Oct. 15 debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden was officially canceled on Friday a day after Trump rejected a decision by the nonpartisan commission organizing it to change its format to a virtual event to guard against the spread of COVID-19.

The planned Oct. 15 debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden was officially canceled on Friday a day after Trump rejected a decision by the nonpartisan commission organizing it to change its format to a virtual event to guard against the spread of COVID-19.

The planned Oct. 15 debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden was officially canceled on Friday a day after Trump rejected a decision by the nonpartisan commission organizing it to change its format to a virtual event to guard against the spread of COVID-19.