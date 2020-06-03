43 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down from recent days

Health officials say only 43 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday less than the rise observed in the past week.
A 71-year-old man succumbed to the virus at the Hadassah Medical Center on Wednesday. He had been critically ill for a month and had suffered from underlying health conditions. His death raises the number of fatalities from coronavirus to 291.
There are currently 2,103 people ill with the virus, 108 of them hospitalized for care.
There are 27 people considered in serious condition, 25 on ventilators to assist their breathing.