U.S. says no uptick in violence from Islamic State in Syria, Iraq

The United States has seen no uptick in Islamic State activity in Syria and Iraq, U.S. special representative for Syria James Jeffrey said on Thursday, weeks after a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian military commander Qassem Suleimani in Baghdad.

The United States has seen no uptick in Islamic State activity in Syria and Iraq, U.S. special representative for Syria James Jeffrey said on Thursday, weeks after a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian military commander Qassem Suleimani in Baghdad.

The United States has seen no uptick in Islamic State activity in Syria and Iraq, U.S. special representative for Syria James Jeffrey said on Thursday, weeks after a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian military commander Qassem Suleimani in Baghdad.