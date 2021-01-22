Activists demonstrate near homes of center-left leaders, calling bloc to unite

Dozens of activists demonstrated near the homes of center-left leaders on Friday and demanding that the bloc's parties unite before the election.

Telem Chairman Moshe (Bogie) Ya'alon talked to the demonstrators outside his house in Reut.

