Activists demonstrate near homes of center-left leaders, calling bloc to unite

Dozens of activists demonstrated near the homes of center-left leaders on Friday and demanding that the bloc's parties unite before the election.
Telem Chairman Moshe (Bogie) Ya'alon talked to the demonstrators outside his house in Reut.
More demonstrations are planned outside the homes of Tnufa leader Ofer Shelah in Moshav Ginaton, Economic Party Chairman Yaron Zelicha in Ramat Gan and in front of the homes of Meretz Chairman Nitzan Horowitz and MK Merav Michaeli (Labor) in Tel Aviv.
All parties, leaving Meretz, are not expected to pass the electoral threshold in the upcoming March election.