BBC expose on Labour Party anti-Semitism gets BAFTA nod

A BBC investigation into allegations of anti-Semitism in Britain's Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn has been nominated for an award by the British Academy of Film and Television Award (BAFTA).
The documentary, titled "Is Labour Anti-Semitic?" and broadcast in July 2019, has been tapped in the Current Affairs category of the academy's annual TV Awards.
The investigation spoke to former Labour officials who said top party figures, including Corbyn’s communications director Seumas Milne and general secretary Jennie Formby, had minimized complaints of anti-Semitism against party members.