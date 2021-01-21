Israel COVID-19 'R' reproduction number dips below 1 in first since vaccine drive

The estimated COVID-19 reproduction number in Israel has dipped below 1 for the first time since the country launched the world's fastest vaccination drive, suggesting the pandemic may be starting to recede, the government said on Thursday.

An "R" number above 1 indicates infections will grow at an exponential rate, while below 1 point to their eventual halt.

Israel's "R" number hit 1.3 on Dec. 11. It began vaccinating citizens the following week. With contagion surging, on Dec. 27 it imposed a third national lockdown - which is still in effect.