Israel COVID-19 'R' reproduction number dips below 1 in first since vaccine drive

The estimated COVID-19 reproduction number in Israel has dipped below 1 for the first time since the country launched the world's fastest vaccination drive, suggesting the pandemic may be starting to recede, the government said on Thursday.
An "R" number above 1 indicates infections will grow at an exponential rate, while below 1 point to their eventual halt.
Israel's "R" number hit 1.3 on Dec. 11. It began vaccinating citizens the following week. With contagion surging, on Dec. 27 it imposed a third national lockdown - which is still in effect.
"Are we seeing the light? We see a chink in the blinds," Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch told Channel 13 TV after Israel logged an "R" number of 0.99. "We have achieved a halt, but we have achieved a halt at high levels of morbidity."