The Health Ministry reported Thursday evening that 663 new cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry reported Thursday evening that 663 new cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry reported Thursday evening that 663 new cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in the past 24 hours.

One new death brings the toll to 309.

One new death brings the toll to 309.

One new death brings the toll to 309.