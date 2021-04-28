U.S., Israeli officials voice concern over advances in Iran's nuclear program -White House

U.S. and Israeli officials meeting in Washington on Tuesday discussed their serious concerns about advancements in Iran's nuclear program and agreed on the "significant threat" posed by Iran's behavior in the Middle East, the White House said.

U.S. and Israeli officials meeting in Washington on Tuesday discussed their serious concerns about advancements in Iran's nuclear program and agreed on the "significant threat" posed by Iran's behavior in the Middle East, the White House said.

U.S. and Israeli officials meeting in Washington on Tuesday discussed their serious concerns about advancements in Iran's nuclear program and agreed on the "significant threat" posed by Iran's behavior in the Middle East, the White House said.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat also agreed in their meeting to establish an inter-agency working group to focus attention on the growing threat from Iran providing drones and precision-guided missiles to its allies, the White House said.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat also agreed in their meeting to establish an inter-agency working group to focus attention on the growing threat from Iran providing drones and precision-guided missiles to its allies, the White House said.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat also agreed in their meeting to establish an inter-agency working group to focus attention on the growing threat from Iran providing drones and precision-guided missiles to its allies, the White House said.