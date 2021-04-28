Rouhani: Zarif leak sought to sow 'discord' amid Iran nuclear talks

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday the leak of an audio recording of his foreign minister sought to sow domestic "discord" during talks aimed at reviving a nuclear deal.

The controversial comments by top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif, in which he said the military was too influential in diplomacy, were leaked as Iran and world powers are engaged in talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear accord.

