The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), on Wednesday congratulated U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris after their inauguration.

"Congratulations President @JoeBiden and Vice-President @KamalaHarris on your #Inauguration today. Here's to a healthier, fairer, safer, more sustainable world", Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter.

