U.S. tells UN Killing of Iranian commander justified self defense

The United States told the United Nations on Wednesday that the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani last week was self-defense and vowed to take additional action “as necessary” in the Middle East to protect U.S. personnel and interests.
In a letter to the U.N. Security Council, U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft said the United States is “ready to engage without preconditions in serious negotiations with Iran, with the goal of preventing further endangerment of international peace and security or escalation by the Iranian regime.”
First published: 07:59 , 01.09.20