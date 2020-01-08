Commercial airlines reroute flights amid US-Iran tensions

Commercial airlines are rerouting flights throughout the Middle East to avoid potential danger during heightened tensions between the United States and Iran.

Jumbled schedules could effect as many as 15,000 passengers per day, lengthen flight times by an average of 30 to 90 minutes, and severely bruise the bottom line for airlines, industry analysts said.

"In a war situation, the first casualty is always air transport," said Dubai-based aviation consult Mark Martin.

There is anxiety that the conflict between the longtime foes could intensify following Iranian ballistic missile strikes Wednesday on two Iraqi bases that housed U.S. troops.



