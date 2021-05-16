UN chief to Security Council: Israel, Gaza fighting 'utterly appalling'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the UN Security Council on Sunday that hostilities in Israel and Gaza were "utterly appalling" and called for an immediate end to fighting.

