UN chief to Security Council: Israel, Gaza fighting 'utterly appalling'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the UN Security Council on Sunday that hostilities in Israel and Gaza were "utterly appalling" and called for an immediate end to fighting.
Opening the 15-member council's first public meeting on the conflict, Guterres said the United Nations is "actively engaging all sides toward an immediate ceasefire" and called on them "to allow mediation efforts to intensify and succeed."
UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland urged the international community to "take action now to enable the parties to step back from the brink."