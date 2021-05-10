Israel closes Erez Crossing due to rocket fire from Gaza

Coordinator of Government Operations in the Occupied Territories Major General Rassan Aliyan announced on Monday morning the immediate closure of the Erez Crossing between Israel and Gaza due to the continued rocket fire and incendiary balloon attacks.

Coordinator of Government Operations in the Occupied Territories Major General Rassan Aliyan announced on Monday morning the immediate closure of the Erez Crossing between Israel and Gaza due to the continued rocket fire and incendiary balloon attacks.

Coordinator of Government Operations in the Occupied Territories Major General Rassan Aliyan announced on Monday morning the immediate closure of the Erez Crossing between Israel and Gaza due to the continued rocket fire and incendiary balloon attacks.

Passage in and out of Gaza via the crossing will be allowed only for humanitarian cases.

Passage in and out of Gaza via the crossing will be allowed only for humanitarian cases.

Passage in and out of Gaza via the crossing will be allowed only for humanitarian cases.