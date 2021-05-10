Israel closes Erez Crossing due to rocket fire from Gaza

Coordinator of Government Operations in the Occupied Territories Major General Rassan Aliyan announced on Monday morning the immediate closure of the Erez Crossing between Israel and Gaza due to the continued rocket fire and incendiary balloon attacks.
Passage in and out of Gaza via the crossing will be allowed only for humanitarian cases.
"The terrorist organization Hamas bears responsibility for everything that is done in and out of the Gaza Strip, and it will bear the consequences of the violence perpetrated against the citizens of the state," the IDF said.