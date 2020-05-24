U.S. may soon ban travelers from Brazil due to outbreak -White House

The United States is likely to impose travel restrictions on Brazil on Sunday, the White House national security adviser said, two days after the South American nation became the world No. 2 hot spot for coronavirus cases.

National security adviser Robert O'Brien told CBS' "Face the Nation" he believes there will be a decision Sunday about suspending entry for travelers arriving from Brazil.

"We hope that'll be temporary, but because of the situation in Brazil, we're going to take every step necessary to protect the American people," O'Brien said.