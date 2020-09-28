Saudi Arabia arrests 10 with alleged ties to Iran's Guard

Saudi Arabia said Monday its security forces uncovered a "terrorist cell" with alleged ties to Iran's Revolutionary Guard and have detained 10 people in connection.
A statement issued by the Presidency of State Security, which is overseen by the king and crown prince, said three of those detained had received training in Iran by the paramilitary group in October 2017 on manufacturing explosives.
The cell was broken up by security forces on Sept. 23, with weapons such as sniper rifles and pistols confiscated at two locations, the security agency said.